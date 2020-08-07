Friday’s Forecast: Hot & humid with chances for severe storms

Today: Decreasing clouds with temperatures rising to the 80s and 90s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front. Some storms may become strong to severe. The southeasterly wind will become westerly as the cold front passes.

Tonight: Decreasing storm chances with lows in the 50s and 60s. Westerly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for showers and storms. Highs return to the 80s with light and variable wind.

Sunday: A 30-40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Cooler highs in the 70s and 80s with a breezy northwesterly wind.

