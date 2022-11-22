FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET) — For the second day, friends, family, and community members gathered to search for Memarie White Mountain.

18-year-old White Mountain, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, was last seen on foot in the Fort Yates area on November 10, according to family members.

White Mountain’s sister, Kaitlyn Sparks, tells KX News that White Mountain sent a Facebook message on November 10 saying she was ready to return home. But when Sparks, who resides in Bismarck, went to pick up White Mountain the following day, she was nowhere to be found.

Sparks says her sister does not have a cell phone and will sometimes be out of contact with family for a couple of days.

However, she adds that it’s out of character for White Mountain to go this long without speaking to family members and she’s concerned for her sister’s well-being.

As she and other family members continue searching for White Mountain, Sparks says she is grateful for the community’s support.

“The community has really been helping us so much. I was so scared coming down here thinking it was just going to be us searching. And a lot, a lot of people really stepped in and really helped us a lot. And it really warms my heart and it doesn’t make us, myself and my siblings, feel alone,” said Sparks.

If you would like to assist with search efforts, Sparks started the Facebook group, Help Us Find Memarie.