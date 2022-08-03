BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New to Bismarck? Haven’t been to the library in a while? Not sure where your library card is (or don’t have one)? Think libraries are just books?

There’s so much to love, and the library is for everyone.

Get to know your public library, explore, get connected, and discover how the library can help enrich your life on Thursday, August 11 from 6:30-8:00 PM.

From park passes and video games to live music and free classes, there is something for everybody at the library.

This free community event is sponsored by the Friends of the Bismarck Public Library.

Event activities include: