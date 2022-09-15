MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Wouldn’t it be nice to pay whatever you want for something? Well, a public library is making your wish come true.

Books were donated to the Minot Public Library for their Friends of the Minot Public Library Book sale.

This book sale was a free-will donation, meaning, you could walk in, find a good read, and give what you could, whether that be $1 or 10.

Money raised from this event will go towards purchasing new technology for the library and funding for future programming.

“It’s really cool because people can pay whatever they think it’s worth, whatever they can afford is one thing but whatever they think it’s worth and it all goes to help the library,” said Minot Public Library Technology Coordinator, Joshua Pikka.

According to World Population Review, North Dakota has the third-highest literacy rate at 93.7%.

And future programming at the library wants to keep it that way.

Next month, they plan to use the funds from this free-will donation to incorporate more reading programs for early elementary kids.