Friends of the Rail Bridge go before Bismarck City Commission to talk million-dollar endowments

Friends of the Railway Bridge are now asking the United States Coast Guard to require BNSF to pay up to $2 million if the bridge is torn down.

They went before the City Commission Tuesday night with two proposals. Both are endowments that would go to help in preserving other historic sites in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The Friends of the Rail Bridge tell us their first priority is still to save the railway, but they are presenting other options.

“The United States Coast Guard can require BNSF to either pay money, like damages, or they can require them to do certain things for the community. We don’t know if they’re going to choose this option for mitigation, but we’re putting it out there on the table,” said Susan Wefald, a member of the Friends of the Rail Bridge.

The group hopes that instead of tearing down the bridge, the community can use it as a pedestrian walking path. The Coast Guard should make a decision by the end of this year, or early into 2022.