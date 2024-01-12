BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With a few days of daytime highs only reaching into the teens below zero, the ice on the lakes, rivers, and bays has been accumulating fast.

We check out how the ice on the water is looking for some ice fishing tournaments this weekend.

North Dakota winter temperatures are finally here. In December, we saw above-average temperatures all month.

Now, temps are dropping dramatically below zero. To those who are avid ice fishers, this drastic change in temperatures may not mean there’s good ice being produced.

“Because of that freeze, thaw, freeze cycle, it doesn’t make for really good ice production. So, you still have the ability to have some air pockets in there,” said Steve Bakken, the Burleigh County Commissioner.

The Missouri River is starting its freezing process now, ice pans are forming, but the bays and lakes are already frozen over. The accumulating sheets of ice on the river are causing water levels to rise. When the water levels rise, the ice that is already on the marinas and bays gets pushed up.

“That’s very calm water. So, that ice is there and it’s continuously probably thick enough to be walked on. I would imagine people be out fishing in Marina Bay. When it lifts, it pulls away from the shoreline. So, all of the sudden where your normal pathway has been to get on to these calmer areas with relatively stable ice. The ice is lifted and now, you’re going to have to jump across to get on there,” said Allen Schlag, a Hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

“I would be very careful out on that ice. Backwater is a little bit different because it’s more of a stagnant flow. You don’t have that current that is scouring that ice a little bit, but a little bit better ice,” Bakken said.

Sponsors with the Marina Bay Fishing Tournament that will be on Saturday say that the ice on the bay is around 10 inches thick. That’s enough for small cars and ATVs. However, Schlag wants people to remain cautious when heading out onto any ice this year.

“Certainly, this time of year, ice is definitely thinner than normal. Normally, for this time of year, I would expect 18 to 24 inches. So, it is still a word of caution to be getting out on that ice because no ice is perfectly safe. There is always a bit of risk when you go out and play on the ice,” said Schlag.

Saturday is the kickoff of the Marina Bay Ice Fishing Tournament at the Broken Oar in Mandan from 12-5 p.m.

Sponsors with the tournament say that the bitter cold temps caused fewer people to sign up this year with only 100 people signed up out of 250 available spots. Entries are still welcome until the tournament begins.

There is a 90% payback and a $25 signup fee. There will be door prizes, free food, and more.