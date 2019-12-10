Frigid Temps With Accumulating Snow In The Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny with frigid daytime highs in the single digits and teens. The Wind Chill Advisory will last until 12 pm as most wind chills are colder than -25°. Rugby even dropped down to -44° as of 7:15 am. While most will stay sunny today, the far southwest could see a little light snow (around Golden Valley, Slope, Bowman, Hettinger, and Adams counties).

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows dropping to 0 to -15°. Wind chills will drop once again to -25° and colder. A Wind Chill Advisory is anticipated.

Wednesday: We continue to increase the cloud cover with highs returning to the single digits and teens. Light snow will push in through the day and bring around 1″-3″ through Wednesday evening.