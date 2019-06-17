Frito-Lay recalls chips due to allergy concerns

Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling its 7 3/4 oz. bags of Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbeque Flavored Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the chips.

The chips were distributed in retail locations in 24 states, including North Dakota. The other states are: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The recalled products have both a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 27 AUG 2019 and a nine-character manufacturing code that includes the numbers “29” in the second and third position (example: x29xxxxxx) listed below the “Guaranteed Fresh” date. These numbers can be found on the right side of the front of the bag. In addition, the recalled bags will also have a UPC code of “28400 63242” listed on the bottom left side of the back of the bag.

No other Lay’s or Lay’s Lightly Salted products or flavors are being recalled.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that bags of Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.

No adverse events related to this matter have been reported to date. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of the action.

Consumers who have the recalled chips can return the product to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito- Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).