BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the biggest challenges for staying healthy is finding entertaining ways to stay active. However, a new partnership aims to help with that. KX News hit the course to show you how.

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library has partnered with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health to offer disc golf sets for checkout. These kits allow people to try their hand at disc golfing without having to dish out the cash for a set of discs.

“Each kit comes with instructions for the game, a map to where all the different parks are, and then three different discs,” said the library’s Head of Circulation Services, Matt Hovland. “A driver, a midrange, and a putter, so you can check them all out as one, and then just bring them back.”

All you need is a library card, and you’re ready to go.

With 10 different sets available, the library encourages disc golfing — or frolfing, as some people like to call it — with a friend. It also encourages people to visit some of the local disc golf courses in the Capitol City.

Katie Johnke, the nutrition services coordinator at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, says that frolfing is more than just a fun activity.

“There’s a lot of pros to being active outside in the green space,” Johnke explained. “Nature and outdoor environments make movement and physical activity seem less intense, so you’re able to do it for longer which is always a benefit. Disc golf, specifically, allows an opportunity to be social with others. You can do it with a group of people, so then it adds that interaction that we desire as human beings to connect with others,”

And with long winters and short summers, time flies fast.

The library also checks out some other outdoor goods for people, including fishing rods, kids’ life jackets, and more. There’s even a North Dakota State Park pass available. For more information on what the library has to offer this summer, click the link here.