VOLTAIRE, N.D. (KXNET) — From a small town to the big stage, or rather, the big field, 11-year-old Chelsee Holmen, a Voltaire native, took her vocal talents to Minnesota to sing the national anthem at Target Field for the Twins Easter Sunday baseball game.

She’s been on a statewide ‘Star Spangled Banner’ tour, singing at local high school sports games, and at the UND/NDSU basketball game.

All of her hard work and practice in North Dakota prepared her to step up to the plate and sing for the more than 14,000 fans in the stands.

She says the National Anthem is by far her favorite song to sing, because of her patriotic background.

“It felt really good. It was really crazy. I wasn’t scared, I was just so excited to represent Velva. My dad, he used to be in the military so it’s a really big deal for him too,” said Chelsee Holmen.

She hopes to be an inspiration to others and says the best way to practice is to sing with your friends and family in the car.