MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Many volunteers throughout the state agree that transportation for people in need is one of the hardest accommodations to come by.

That’s why the Men’s Winter Refuge in Minot is expanding its shelter services to transportation as well.

Volunteers are driving anyone in need, every Wednesday, to the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry.

Pick-up for a ride starts at noon on Wednesdays at the Milton Young Tower and one o’clock at the Henry Tower.

Volunteers want to note that this service is open to everyone.

“The bus is for anyone. Anyone can come to one of the towers and meet the bus there and get a free ride to the food pantry,” explained the Executive Director for the Men’s Winter Refuge, Mike Zimmer. “It’s been a blessing for people that don’t have another way to get to the food pantry.”

Zimmer says every year they average about 800 food pantry bus riders, but they hope to be able to help even more riders in 2024.