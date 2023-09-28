MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Norsk Høstfest is a yearly festival that celebrates the spirit and culture of the Scandinavian heritage.

People from all over the world travel to Minot for the concerts, the shopping, and, of course, the food.

The Høstfest has a deep history, rooted in North Dakota, and is a family tradition, that’s been around for generations. And now, the North Dakota State Fair Center is filled with world-class entertainment, authentic Scandinavian cuisine, and handcrafted Norsk merchandise.

According to North Dakota Tourism, 38% of our state’s population is of Scandinavian Heritage. The first Scandinavian immigrants came to North Dakota from Norway in 1869, settling in the Red River Valley to farm. The Høstfest celebrates that journey, and the culture Scandinavians brought to the state.

The festival began in 1978 by a Norwegian-American with a deep appreciation for his culture and has since become the largest Scandinavian festival in North America.

Leaders say, the combination of the North Dakota nice attitude, and the rich culture in the state, is what makes the event so successful each and every year.

“I think what sets us apart is the people. We are still very in tune with who we are, where we come from, and we love to share what we do too,” said the Global Marketing Director for North Dakota Tourism, Fred Walker. “We love to welcome people in. I tell many people overseas that if they stop at a gas station, and somebody hears that they have an accent, be ready to find out if you have common relatives somewhere. Whether it be Germany or Norway, or those sorts of things.”

The five Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden are on display in individual halls named after their country’s capital cities.

From handmade jewelry and art to homecooked authentic lutefisk, not one thing is like the other. Except for these twin sisters who are celebrating their 13th year as Hostfest volunteers.

“It’s fun to see the people from different towns and people seem to know who we are by now,” said Bernie Sand and Betty Skari, the Høstfest’s twin volunteers. “And it is fun, we meet a lot of nice people. We’ve got some really good friends all over.”

Even though there are still four days left, leaders are already looking ahead to next year.

“2024 is going to be a great year from what I hear,” said Walker. “COVID is going to be not only behind us, but far in the rear-view mirror, if at all even. We are moving on, we’re moving forward. And people are saying, we’ve learned, we need to travel again. And I think that our businesses are ready and willing to accept people again.”

Leaders say the Norsk Høstfest is more than just a festival. It’s a celebration of the past and the present and an example of how cultural traditions can thrive and evolve in a new land.

There is also still time to catch some live entertainment. Friday, Daughtry, the rock band created by American Idol winner Chris Daughtry, will take the Hall Stage. And Brothers Osborne, the country music duo, will be performing on Saturday.