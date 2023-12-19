BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For over 90 years, the American Legion has hosted a Christmas campaign called ‘Open Your Heart,’ which provides a helping hand to residents of Burleigh County.

Beginning in the Great Depression, the food drive was created to bring a little bit of Christmas cheer to community members struggling with the economic hardships of the time. Now, even generations later, this tradition lives on.

Currently, volunteers and donors are still organizing a food drive — which continues to bring Christmas cheer despite the difficulties of our own time.

“You get to see from filling the baskets to the delivery,” shared Chairman Darcie Handt, “and there are a lot of folks out there that need that special hand up. If you can bring a little joy around Christmas, you know, and fill their heart with some warmth and their bellies with some food, it makes it worthwhile doing that.”

Handt says one of the most important aspects of the event is passing it down to future generations so that they can continue to spread the spirit of giving.

Volunteers Grayson and Rylan Brewster are examples of that future generation, as their grandfather is teaching them to give back.

“He told me that people are homeless and they don’t have any food,” explained Grayson, “and I was like, ‘well that sounds terrible,’ because I live in a world where I don’t have to worry about any of that. I felt that if I came out here and helped other people, then that would make me feel better.”

“I want to help them,” Rylan stated, “because they don’t have a home, and they don’t have any food.”

Volunteers will be boxing up the food on December 19, and delivering it all to families in need on Wednesday, December 20.