From the Reserve to the Guard: Man extends 20-year military career

For many years Jonathan Hoefer was taught to adapt and overcome while serving for our country.

“It’s possible to be in one job the whole time you are in but most likely you will have multiple jobs. You are expected to grow as a person, soldier and professional. We are in the profession of arms. It’s just a very unique situation,” said Hoefer.

He decided to enlist in the North Dakota Army National Guard. Hoefer has 20 years in the Army Reserve, he’s done 10 years part-time and 10 years full time. Now that he is officially a guardsmen this will allow him to retire right here in North Dakota.

“My wife and I met in the army. She is from California and I am from Minnesota and we are choosing to make our home here in Bismarck. We have lived here before and we love the community,” said Hoefer.

It all started when he first enlisted in the army at 22-years-old. Since then he’s held several positions such as EMT, platoon sergeant, army recruiter and more in different states, but he wasn’t alone.

“I feel like I know people around the United States now that I wouldn’t have met otherwise. But moving with small children can be tough. We are extremely proud of him because he has done something that not everybody can do,” said Carrie Hoefer, wife of Jonathan Hoefer.

As a guardsman, he will be a recruiter and be able to share his passion for the service with others.

“I have four kids, two boys and two girls and I hope that they join some branch of the military,” said Hoefer.

Hoefer will retire in 10 years. The North Dakota National Guard has four-thousand soldiers and airmen.