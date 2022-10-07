BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) —The Bismarck Airport has been notified by Frontier Airlines that they will discontinue service between Bismarck Airport and Denver International Airport.

According to a news release, Frontier’s last flight at Bismarck Airport will operate on November 3.

Frontier cited a shift in network strategy due to crew/operational constraints as a reason for the discontinuation of service.

“The decision made by Frontier is unfortunate for Bismarck and the region. While the news is disappointing, we are optimistic about air service in Bismarck. This is an extremely challenging time for the airline industry as they adjust their operations to accommodate labor shortages and rising costs. We are optimistic that Bismarck’s market will continue to offer air service that meets the needs of the community and surrounding region,” said Airport Director, Greg Haug.