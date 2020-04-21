Frontline workers react to community’s generosity during COVID-19

Last week, we told you about a coffee drive a local Starbucks was holding for frontline workers. The Minot community stepped up to the challenge and purchased 320 pounds of coffee. We spoke to frontline workers to get their reaction to the community’s generosity. 

“Seeing the community pitch in and support us is just an awesome feeling,” said Casey Meadows, senior firefighter.

Meadows is just one of the frontline workers who is grateful for the community’s support. From coffee purchased and donated by the community, to local businesses providing meals.

“In this time of crisis, our community is real close-knit and coming together and just supporting each other and trying to prop each other up during these difficult times here — it’s a great experience,” Meadows said.

“It truly has just been overwhelming. I mean, Minot has been generous in time’s past and in normal times. It’s very generous, but during these extraordinary times with the pandemic, we’re just blown away with how people have responded,” said Karim Tripodina, director of Marketing, Trinity Health.

At Trinity Hospital, this isn’t the first act of kindness they’ve seen. A few weeks ago, ICU employees were given meals for the entire week.

“Everyone’s experiencing it and the fact that people are taking the time out in the midst of that to think about us and our healthcare workers on the frontlines, truly means a lot,” said Tripodina.

Crime Prevention Officer Aaron Moss says they’re just doing their job and don’t expect any sort of recognition. 

“We’re honored to do our jobs — that’s a reward in and of itself. But, it’s very meaningful when businesses and individuals take that extra step and say, ‘Hey, thank you,’ to the police department. We’re excited to come to work every day just doing what we do anyway, it’s always very nice to hear from the public that we’re appreciated,” said Moss.

For these frontline workers, it’s more than just a bag of coffee or a meal. 

“Something like this, as corny as it might sound, is actually pretty heart-warming,” Moss said.

“I know how hard all the Trinity Health clinical people are working and it’s heart-warming to see how the community realizes that as well and we are truly appreciative,” Tripodina said.

Tripodina said staff at Trinity created an inbox called ‘community kindness’ where things like masks, meals and the coffee go before they are given out to hospital staff.

