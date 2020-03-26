Live Now
Frost Laws Suspended in North Dakota

by: Lane Henkins

An executive order was signed by the Governor on Tuesday to suspend North Dakota frost laws. So what does that mean for you?

When winter hits, the ground freezes and frost forms under our roads and highways. When the frost melts in spring, those roads become vulnerable to cracks and ruts. You might also see signs around town displaying “Load Restrictions in Effect.” Those are where the Frost Laws, which limit how heavy a load trucks can carry, come in to play.

“What it does is it’s a tool that we use to help protect those roads, roadways, when the frost starts coming out of the ground like you’re seeing these last couple of weeks. Everything’s warming up and the frost is coming out of the ground,” NDDOT Deputy Director of Engineering Ron Henke said.

State highways and interstates are affected by the executive order, but cities and counties have their own frost regulations.

