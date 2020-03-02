Frost restrictions on Williams County roads start March 4

Starting Wednesday morning, William County will be placed frost restrictions on all county and township roads located south of 64th Street Northwest.

During frost restrictions, all county and township roads have a weight limit restriction of 6-ton axle weight unless there is an exception noted on the County Frost Laws 2020 map at http://bit.ly/WCGISOpenData.

Questions should be directed to the Williams County Highway Department at 701-577-4521.

Frost Law permits are available for Williams County through LoadPass. If there are questions about Frost Permits, contact LoadPass at 701-566-5576.