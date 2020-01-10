Frozen Bizon Fatbike Race coming to Minot

North Dakotan bikers are ready to compete in this year’s Fat Tire Bike Race, and for the first time ever the Frozen Bizon Fat Bike Race is coming to Minot.

The three-hour race is located at the Bison Plant Trail starting Saturday at 10 a.m. More than 50 racers will be present ranging from young kids all the way to adults.

There will be fun events and prizes to be won and all proceeds will be donated to building new trails and maintenance to upkeep them.

“We’re hoping to get, you know, 50, 60 people. It’s going to be our first annual so we’re hoping to increase with years to come, it’s going to be a good time,” said Carson Schell, Fatbike enthusiast.

Carson encourages all to come whether you’re competing or not. There will be campfires and lots of food.