WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A frozen body was found in Williston Monday night by police and has been confirmed to be 41-year-old Joshua Poole who has been missing in Williston since October 17.

Poole was reported missing around 2:51 p.m. on Monday with his last known contact to be a family member in Williston on October 17.

According to the Williston Police Department, Poole was found frozen and partially covered in snow around 4:42 p.m. yesterday.

The investigation into Poole’s death is ongoing and at this time, foul play is not believed to be a factor.