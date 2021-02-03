Frozen, frosted power lines leaving many North Dakotans without power

Frozen and frosted power lines have left many communities without power for several days.

Outages are going on in Ashley, Hague, Hazelton, Kintyre, Linton, Streeter, Zeeland, Lehr, Napoleon, Venturia, Temvik and Wishek, along with the surrounding areas.

With temperatures expected to drop soon, there are rising concerns.

KEM Electric, which services the areas, says re-energizing affected areas has been very difficult.

“Normally, if you just go out there and it might be an anchor off or something, and a member might be out for an hour. With all of this frost and ice that is building up on the line. We’ve had frost every day, every night. It hasn’t left since Saturday night really and it just keeps building and building and building. So, it definitely is going to take a lot longer to get this, all the outages restored,” said Marcy Sanders, KEM Member Relations Manager.

KEM Electric says nearly a third of the service area is still currently without power and that there is no timeline for when the power will be back on.

