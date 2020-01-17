Frybread Mama’s moving to Gateway Mall

The “Frybread Mamas” are taking their awarding-winning food from their namesake food truck to the Gateway Mall.

Tammy Lockwood and Kilreen Reynolds’ love of food started well before their collaborative business adventure began. After serving their brand of contemporary Indigenous American cuisine from their food truck the last two years, the Frybread Mama’s operators decided it was time to make the move to a brick-and-mortar location.

They will be serving frybread burgers, chili dogs, desserts, and of course Indian tacos.















Lockwood said they will be opening early February in the Gateway Mall, and we know our own KX News Producer Vincent will be one of the first people in line.