FTC warns of scam targeting college students

The Federal Trade Commission is warning people about COVID-19 scams targeting college students.

Scammers are sending out emails like these, posing as financial aid agents. They’re sending phishing links related to government-issued stimulus checks that require students to use their university login info.

We spoke with UND Police Lieutenant Danny Weigel, who says to check into everything about who’s sending the email. If you are unsure about how to handle it, call your local police department.

“I think the big thing is doing a little research, and typically if something seems too good to be true, usually it is,” Lt. Weigel added.

He says although these scams have hit many college campuses nationwide, he hasn’t seen any for UND.