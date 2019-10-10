Fuel the Fight holds Second Annual Event Friday

MINOT — Cancer Treatments can be costly — and even more so when you add in travel expenses — but one center in Minot is here to help.

Trinity Cancer Care is kicking off its second Annual ‘Fuel The Fight’ campaign.

They say gas expenses for patients makes it costly to get proper treatment.

So tomorrow starting at 6 a.m., every eight gallons of gas that you purchase at Dakota Square ARCO, a percentage will be donated to help Trinity Cancer patients with transportation costs to and from their oncology treatments.

They’ll be receiving a $1,500 monthly gas voucher which is beneficial to patients who sometimes have to travel up to 150 miles daily for treatments.

“You have 18 percent of the patients who are coming to the cancer care center are commuting 150 miles. We’re serving people from 19 counties in North Dakota, and that can be quite expensive coming back and forth every day for cancer treatment. So, helping them overcome the fuel cost is a very significant thing that makes a significant impact on the patient’s lives,” said Al Evon, director of Trinity Health Foundation.

Trinity Health Foundation encourages everyone to participate in ‘Fuel The Fight’ tomorrow as you could be entered into a gas voucher drawing of up to a $2,600 value.