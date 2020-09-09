‘Fuel to Fight’ Fundraiser kicking off this week to help cancer patients with travel costs

Fighting cancer can be costly and when travel costs are included those numbers can go up substantially.

Trinity Health in Minot and Dakota Square Arco are teaming up to help patients and their families with just that. 36% of cancer patients commute about 100 miles for the treatment. The third Annual Fuel the Fight fundraiser is kicking off this week, helping offset those costs.

“If people can’t receive their treatment because of the cost of travel, that’s going to have a significant impact on their health and wellness because it means they are not going to come in and get the care they need, which is going to allow the disease to grow and get worse,” said Al Evon, Director of Trinity Health Foundation.

All day this Friday, a percentage of sales on gas and in-store purchases will be donated to Fuel to Fight. There will also be prizes to win. Cancer patients will receive $50 gas vouchers.