Fugitive in California homicide arrested in Fargo

A woman sought by authorities in connection to a northern California murder is in custody Thursday, Jan. 30, after escaping arrest in North Dakota earlier this week.

Alma Berenice Ahumada-Mendoza

With the help of a confidential informant, police were able to trace 22-year-old Alma Berenice Ahumada-Mendoza to Fargo and arrested her Tuesday, Jan. 28, according to a news release from California authorities.

The 22-year-old is a suspect in the August 2019 fatal drive-by shooting of a man in Rio Dell, a small city near the Pacific Coast in Humboldt County.

Police had tracked primary suspect, 39-year-old Demetrius Coleman from Sacramento to Idaho and finally to North Dakota, according to a city of Rio Dell news release.

Eddy County deputies found and arrested Coleman on Sunday after learning he and Ahumada-Mendoza were at the Bison Lodge in New Rockford, N.D., about 50 miles north of Jamestown. However, Ahumada-Mendoza escaped, prompting a dayslong search.

Authorities said they don’t know how Ahumada-Mendoza made it to Fargo after eluding Eddy County deputies, but they found her in Fargo after she tried to arrange a ride back to California through an informant.

Fargo police arrested Ahumada-Mendoza Tuesday after she arrived to meet her ride. She was being held in the Cass County Jail Thursday and will be extradited to Humboldt County, Calif., within the next 10 days, a release said.

The Rio Dell police chief who had traveled to North Dakota to assist local authorities in their investigation plans to return to California Friday.

