Fugitive Task Force producing good results in Bismarck-Mandan area

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the High Plains Fugitive Task Force’s office in the Bismarck-Mandan region is paying off just four months after it started.

Headquartered in Fargo, the task force branched into the Bismarck-Mandan area in June, creating a joint program involving the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Bismarck Police Department, the Mandan Police Department, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Office.

The goal is locating and arresting people who are wanted for crimes of violence or serious drug offenses.

In four months, the Bismarck-Mandan office has apprehended or helped apprehend 100 fugitives who were wanted on outstanding warrants ranging from distribution of dangerous drugs to robbery, sexual assaults and firearms violations.

Task force members also seized 228 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of heroin and one handgun during the arrests.

In addition to the Bismarck-Mandan office, the High Plains Fugitive Task Force has joint operation offices in Fargo and Grand Forks.

Statewide, over the past year, the three offices have arrested over 600 fugitives, including 51 gang members.

