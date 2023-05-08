BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The full details have been released from an incident that occurred on Thursday when an officer shot a 19-year-old man, Daedyn Lewellyn of Bismarck, who pulled a gun on a man and was sent to the hospital in Bismarck.

According to an affidavit from Burleigh County and Bismarck Police, officers responded to the 4100 block of W Arlington Avenue in Bismarck around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 for a man pointing a gun at another man.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a resident of the building, a 73-year-old man, who told officers that Lewellyn had been asked to leave when he pulled a gun on the 73-year-old following an argument.

The 73-year-old claimed that he was “scared” and believed it was “life or death.” He then ran to the back bedroom of the residence and Lewellyn left the area.

Police stated that they then located Lewellyn exiting the U-Haul on Interstate Loop with a weapon. Lewellyn was then shot by a Bismarck Police Officer.

Lewellyn was then taken to the hospital to receive treatment for the injuries he sustained and the officer at this time remains under investigation by the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation for the incident.

Lewellyn has yet to be formally arrested and charged as he has not been cleared to leave the hospital yet. The charge he faces when he is able to leave the hospital is Terrorizing with a Dangerous Weapon, a Class C Felony which results in a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.