Full environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline soon underway after court ruling

They’re calling it a win for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

A full environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline is soon to be underway, while the pipeline continues to send oil from North Dakota to Illinois.

The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled against the Dakota Access Pipeline and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has been fighting for a better evaluation of the risks that come with moving oil under Lake Oahe.

Ira Taken Alive, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Vice Chairman, says they are in it for the long haul.

“I want to see as much science, as much history, as it relates to our culture and relates to our history as a tribe here…as the first inhabitants and as Indigenous people. All those included into the picture when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers does consider issuing a permit again,” said Taken Alive.

We reached out to Dakota Access, LLC for a statement and haven’t received a response as of this broadcast.

A new environmental impact statement from the Army Corps of Engineers could take as long as two years.