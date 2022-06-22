MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Emergency responders prepared for the worst Wednesday, training for a large-scale disaster at an airport.

All this was happening at the Minot International Airport.

Emergency personnel was on the scene for a simulated bomb threat, as volunteer victims portrayed different injuries and conditions.

While the event was only a drill, it was broadcasted across emergency channels and realistic simulations like smoke and sirens were used.

“We plan for the worst, hope for the best, right? Running through these different procedures, these different policies, and different scenarios, gives everybody a good chance to get refamiliarized with the airport and what we expect and what’s expected of us,” said Maria Romanick, operations and maintenance manager at Minot International Airport.

The bomb threat exercise took months to plan, and everyone involved had multiple scenarios to react to.

“So, we have a disgruntled employee who has placed a bomb somewhere on an aircraft. And has also done the same in the terminal building supposedly. In the ticketing area, were going to have this bomb threat so we work on our evacuation procedures. We’re going to have upset passengers and family members,” said Romanick.

The drill is required by the FFA to take place every three years. While they hope they never have to respond to a situation like this, they want passengers to know emergency protocols are in place and first response teams are prepared.

“Its important for our airport to be really prepared for disasters that could happen at any time. It’s better to be prepared now than have to deal with it in the aftermath of a disaster,” said Kaylee Borurquin, a volunteer for the disaster drill.

Bringing airport staff and first responders together as one to prevent any danger to the community.