Full STEAM Ahead brings Girls Who Code to Minot

The engineering field has a lot of men and a shortage of women, but a local program is out to prove that there are plenty of reasons girls should dive into it, too.

Just a little over two weeks ago, Full STEAM Ahead in Minot launched Girls Who Code.

The ten-week program offers girls in third through fifth grade the opportunity to learn the in’s and out’s of coding whether that’s through gaming, app development, programming websites, or a list of other things.

The program director tells KX News the gender gap in this field of work has slowly decreased over the years.

She says it can be discouraging for young women to want to fulfill their dreams so offering opportunities like this could change the narrative.

“My hope is to get it into every single town within 30-miles of Minot by next fall and then like I said it’s already impacting other rural communities,” Allison Auch said.

Auch says Minot currently has two locations at Sunnyside Elementary and at the Full STEAM Ahead studio.

