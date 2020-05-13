Full STEAM Ahead in Minot adjusting the way kids learn

Full STEAM Ahead, a non-profit that offers activities in science, tech, arts and more, is now offering free classes.

Due to COVID-19, the children’s learning center in Minot has decided to keep its doors closed until further notice, but that won’t stop the kids from learning.

Zoom classes have officially begun and they’ll be taught on various days and different times throughout May at no cost to parents, thanks to Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota.

“I truly saw that these kids and parents are just looking for things for these kids to be creative, explore, and we have creative ways to help them learn,” Director Allison Auch said.

Although not all aspects of learning can be taught online, activities in areas like math, science and coding are still among the topics in these free classes.