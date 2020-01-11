Full STEAM Ahead LEGO League Regional Tournament

Minot’s Full Steam Ahead is helping build childrens future one block at a time..

The 3rd Annual LEGO Leauge Robotics Competition took place today at Minot State University and
freinds, family, and loved ones joined together to watch 21-robotics teams compete for a chance to travel to Grand Forks where the state titles are held. Ages 9 to 14, were judged on how well they could code, build, and tackle each LEGO Map before time expires
but competition judge, name name says, this is much bigger than just legos and winning a competition..

“They learn teamwork, that’s one of the biggest things. Number two they learn how to build and code a robot, and number three they learn about doing research, identifying a problem in their communites and coming up with innovative solutions.” Paulette Nelson, LEGO Robots Judge

9 out of the 21 teams will be selected to compete on the state level and from there, if chosen, can move on to nationals.

