Full Steam Ahead Recaps the First Ever 12-week Lego League Jr.

“We have never had teams in Minot here so we were able to kick off this event.” says Allison Auch, Executive Director of Full Steam Ahead

Over the past 12-weeks, 6 to 17 year old Minot kids had the chance to learn advanced technology skills.

“From this year I’ve learned how to put together and assemble a robot like this and also how to use different forms of programming that these robots use.” says Jonah Jacob, Lego League Jr.

The program was designed to promote science, technology, education, and math in a fun and interesting way.

“That’s the beauty of the Lego robotics program. It gets them interested because it’s Legos and who doesn’t love Legos, but they get to learn so many life lessons that can be applied to so many areas of life.” says Auch

“Their biggest focus was on teamwork. It’s called core values. It really focuses on having kids develop good communication skills, having them work together as a team, gracious professionalism and so helping other teams out even though they’re kind of in a competitive atmosphere. Auch says.

These skills go far beyond the classroom.

“It could help me in life depending on what I do as a career, but I’m sure I’ll use everything I learned, in life.” Jacob says.