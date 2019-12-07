Full Steam Ahead Recaps the First Ever 12-week Lego League Jr.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“We have never had teams in Minot here so we were able to kick off this event.” says Allison Auch, Executive Director of Full Steam Ahead

Over the past 12-weeks, 6 to 17 year old Minot kids had the chance to learn advanced technology skills.

“From this year I’ve learned how to put together and assemble a robot like this and also how to use different forms of programming that these robots use.” says Jonah Jacob, Lego League Jr.

The program was designed to promote science, technology, education, and math in a fun and interesting way.

“That’s the beauty of the Lego robotics program. It gets them interested because it’s Legos and who doesn’t love Legos, but they get to learn so many life lessons that can be applied to so many areas of life.” says Auch

“Their biggest focus was on teamwork. It’s called core values. It really focuses on having kids develop good communication skills, having them work together as a team, gracious professionalism and so helping other teams out even though they’re kind of in a competitive atmosphere. Auch says.

These skills go far beyond the classroom.

“It could help me in life depending on what I do as a career, but I’m sure I’ll use everything I learned, in life.” Jacob says.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

U-Mary vs Minot State hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary vs Minot State hockey"

Mandan Lions Tournament Day 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Lions Tournament Day 1"

WF Sheyenne vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Sheyenne vs Mandan"

KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Vote on Voting Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote on Voting Rights"

Trenton Radenz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trenton Radenz"

Bismarck Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Basketball"

Dickinson Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Girls Basketball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6"

Student Enrollment MPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Enrollment MPS"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/6"

A Warm Ending To The Week With Snow & Arctic Temps To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Warm Ending To The Week With Snow & Arctic Temps To Come"

Prevent Package Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prevent Package Theft"

Dickinson vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson vs Mandan"

High School Wrestling 12.5.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Wrestling 12.5.19"

UMary Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah Hockey"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Crash Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Report"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge