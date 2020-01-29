Full Steam Ahead receives big donation

The gifts just keep on rolling in this week — and this time it’s in the form of a sizable donation.

The Sertoma Club in Minot presented a 10,000 check to the Full Steam Ahead program this week. The program focuses on making learning about science, technology and engineering fun for children in the area.

We spoke to the executive director of the nonprofit who said donations like these make it possible to bring new programming to the area.

“There’s a ton of national steam base programs like girls who code. That we want to bring to this community and give these children the chance to experience,” said the Executive Director Allison Auch.

Along with funding new programs, the money will also be used to help with the tee-ball league that will start this May.