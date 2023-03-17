BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Cold weather is keeping many families indoors this weekend. Luckily, this St. Patty’s Day Weekend, Fight the Frost is at the Bismarck Event Center.

Fight the Frost is the Midwest’s largest inflatable carnival. From large bouncy houses to inflatable bull rides, and bungee jumping, there’s fun for the whole family.

Events will last until nine Friday night and then the doors will be open again Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you aren’t bouncing, admission is free. Otherwise, for ages five and under admission is $10, and $15 for ages six and up.

“It’s good for all ages. If they can walk, we have a five-and-under area. Then, we also have stuff for the teenagers. There’s like a mechanical bull. Then obviously they love some of the big obstacle courses as well,” said Sterling Morin the director of operations of Games Galore Party Rental.

If you would like to know more about Fight the Frost and the events happening this weekend at the Bismarck Event Center, visit the event center’s website.