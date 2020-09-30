Fun options to get moving as the temperatures drop

Now that the temperatures are starting to drop, you may be less inclined to exercise outdoors.

We checked out a couple of studios in Bismarck that are creating a fun experience

just in time for fall.

There are many people outside in the summer so what will they do when the weather gets cold? We learned that some yoga studios in Bismarck are doing things a little different to get your body moving.

There are In-studio and online options available for safe social distancing, and one of those in-studio options is aerial yoga at Transitions Yoga. Aerial Yoga student Emma DeMott says, “It’s very peaceful and it’s different. It’s not just a normal yoga class you go to at a gym or something.

It’s like more engaging I feel like.”

It’s a chance to move your body, stretch, and meditate. Transitions Yoga co-owner Stephanie Strand says, “Yoga. It’s not only you get a great exercise out of it but it’s also about bringing in the whole mind, body balance. So you get a lot of benefits from stress relief, tension release, and with COVID happening, I think people need that more than ever.”

Another way to move your body is something called Buti yoga. It’s a combination of tribal dance, primal movement, cardio-dance bursts & core conditioning. April Bergen who is a teacher at Luminate says, “Get out of your comfort zone a little bit and challenge yourself. So the Buti yoga that I teach. It’s so fun, it’s so grounding, there’s such a connection when you come in the studio and meet people and feel the energy in the room.”

Bergen is also a physical therapist and says moving your body is so important especially because of

the climate we have in North Dakota, “It’s not only for your physical body but it’s for your mental emotional health as well.”

Whether it’s primal or aerial, there are plenty of ways to move your body this fall.

The weather seems to play a huge part in how we spend our time and move our bodies. Physical movement also helps our mental health. In-studio class sizes are limited to North Dakota Smart Restart recommendations.

Here are links to all those details for the classes at Luminate Studios and Transitions Yoga.