Fund set up for monetary, personal protective equipment donations to aid COVID-19

The North Dakota COVID-19 Community and Nonprofit Response Fund is accepting monetary donations and donations of personal protective equipment to aid in the state’s response to COVID-19, according to Gov. Doug Burgum.

Established last week, the first donation came from the North Dakota Community Foundation of $50,000.

Those who wish to contribute monetary donations can give online by following the link at NDresponse.gov or go directly to www.ndcf.net.

Checks may be mailed to: North Dakota COVID-19 Fund, P.O. Box 387, Bismarck ND 58502.

If you wish to donate personal protective equipment, supplies can be dropped off at the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s district locations in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Valley City and Williston. Drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Donated items need to be unused, in their original packaging and commercially produced. They will be consolidated in Bismarck and managed by volunteer organizations and distributed in coordination with the North Dakota Department of Health.

Items that can be donated include N95 masks, surgical masks, isolation gowns, face shields, hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes and thermometers.

Kevin Dvorak, president and CEO of the North Dakota Community Foundation, said 100% of the donor’s gift will go to the COVID-19 response effort and that the North Dakota Community Foundation will take no expenses from the gifts.

“We are already in the process of receiving grant requests from all across North Dakota from nonprofit organizations who are helping in this event. The need is great,” Dvorak said, adding the first grants from the fund will be made by mid-April.

Any nonprofit organization, government entity or volunteer group may apply for the fund at www.ndcf.net.