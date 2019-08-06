Funding approved for Minot PD fitness testing equipment

Right now, the department is borrowing equipment from Lake Region State College. Since it’s borrowed, they can’t always use. This will change all of that.

“Fitness testing equipment is what we use to test all new applicants for police officer jobs,” said John Klug, Captain Minot PD.

The new obstacle course will be used to better represent what an officer would encounter in the field than what the department is using.

“This shows like what you’re able to do with, you know, things you might actually come across while being a police officer,” said Matthew Cole, correctional officer.

Balancing on a beam, doing a push-pull, going up and down steps, jumping over hurdles and carrying a weighted body are just some of the parts of the test. Males have five minutes to complete the course and females have six minutes.

“I noticed a lot of people did struggle with the push-pull, and that could just be, you know, they just struggled with it or maybe they did have a practice they would have done better,” said Cole.

10 people attempted the physical test. Those who passed went on to the written, and then those who pass that will have an interview portion, Tuesday.

If all 10 pass and go onto the police academy, they aren’t necessarily guaranteed a job with Minot PD. The department can only have 83 sworn officers at one time, but they say having this equipment will make it easier for the department to make a decision on who to hire.

“This will help us make sure that the applicants that we’re hiring are prepared to do the job that they’re getting hired for,” said Klug.

Due to space constraints, the new equipment can’t be set up all the time, but at least now candidates will have the opportunity to do a practice run and see what they still need to work on before taking the test.