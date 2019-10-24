Fundraiser held Friday for child who needs heart transplant

LINTON — The Linton HMB Lions volleyball team is hosting a fundraiser for a child who needs a pediatric heart transplant at their home game on Friday.

Asher Ryan Sorrels, son of Tony and Emma ‘Leier’ Sorrels and brother to Easton and Edison, was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) at 20 weeks. HLHS is a birth defect that affects normal blood flow throughout the heart with the left side not functioning properly.

Asher had two of three surgeries at the Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis before going into heart failure.

He has now been added to United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) as a 1A status for a pediatric heart transplant and will remain in the hospital until a heart becomes available.

The fundraiser, Ace it for Asher, will be held during their game vs. Edgeley-Kulm from 5 to 9 p.m.

All proceeds will be given to the family of Asher Sorrels.

The fundraiser includes Ace it for Asher bracelets and T-shirts, a bake sale, silent auction, auctioned-off fleece blankets made by the Lions and more.