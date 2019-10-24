Fundraiser held Friday for child who needs heart transplant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINTON — The Linton HMB Lions volleyball team is hosting a fundraiser for a child who needs a pediatric heart transplant at their home game on Friday.

Asher Ryan Sorrels, son of Tony and Emma ‘Leier’ Sorrels and brother to Easton and Edison, was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) at 20 weeks. HLHS is a birth defect that affects normal blood flow throughout the heart with the left side not functioning properly.

Asher had two of three surgeries at the Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis before going into heart failure.

He has now been added to United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) as a 1A status for a pediatric heart transplant and will remain in the hospital until a heart becomes available.

The fundraiser, Ace it for Asher, will be held during their game vs. Edgeley-Kulm from 5 to 9 p.m.

All proceeds will be given to the family of Asher Sorrels.

The fundraiser includes Ace it for Asher bracelets and T-shirts, a bake sale, silent auction, auctioned-off fleece blankets made by the Lions and more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, October 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bowman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman"

Shiloh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh"

Central McLean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean"

Holocaust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holocaust"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

CPR

Thumbnail for the video titled "CPR"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 10-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 10-24-19"

Wallwork

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wallwork"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-24-19"

Sage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sage"

ASTEP MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "ASTEP MSU"

ACLU encouraged by DOCR pretrial services reform efforts

Thumbnail for the video titled "ACLU encouraged by DOCR pretrial services reform efforts"

Dickinson Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Boys Soccer"

New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin"

Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retirement"

Managing Water Supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "Managing Water Supply"

Grant Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Co"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge