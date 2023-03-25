NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Funds from the Department of Health and Human Services are making its way to rural North Dakota.

The federal agency just awarded over $4.3 Million for North Dakota Family Health Services.

According to Sen. Kevin Cramer,

The resources will be disbursed as follows:

$2,750,316 to the Coal Country Community Health Center

$1,251,250 to the Three Affiliated Tribes for Head Start projects

$310,748 to the University of North Dakota for undergraduate pharmacology, physiology, and biological chemistry research

This promises to promote the health of rural communities and the education of future doctors in our state.