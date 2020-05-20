Funds to be given to literacy education programs

Students who have trouble reading by the end of third grade tend to struggle for the rest of their time in school, according to Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler.

That’s why 20 education sites across North Dakota will be receiving funds to help kids with literacy.

Almost $42 million will be given to schools and early education programs through the Comprehensive Literacy State Development program.

The funds will help educators by providing them with professional development to teach them new skills when it comes to reading and writing.

“Part of the process as well, in addition to just here’s the money and how is it at the end, there is the opportunity to support each other. So all of these applicants, recipients of the grant will come together and they’ll have coaches that will help their teachers on better reading practices. Best instructional practices of how to teach reading to individual students,” shared Baesler.

This money will help children of all ages, ranging from babies all the way up to 12th grade.

