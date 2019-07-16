Funeral plans set for Bishop Emeritus Paul Zipfel in Bismarck, St. Louis

Funeral plans for Bishop Emeritus Paul Zipfel have been set for Bismarck and St. Louis, Missouri.

Zipfel died July 14 in the St. Louis area. He was 83.

During his 58 years of priestly and episcopal ministry, Zipfel served as Bishop of Bismarck in the late 1990s and until his retirement in 2011.

He also spent many years of service in the St. Louis area, his hometown.

The funeral service plans in the two cities are as follows:

In Bismarck

Sunday, July 21 – Visitation at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the Wake Service at 7:00 p.m.

Monday, July 22 – Visitation continues from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., with Office of the Dead prayed at 10:45 a.m., followed by the Catholic Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m., immediately followed by burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bismarck.

In St. Louis

Wednesday, July 17 – Visitation and Catholic Wake Service at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 18 – Catholic Funeral Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis at 10:00 a.m.

Public seating will be very limited. The Diocese of Bismarck is planning to live stream the funeral Mass from the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit on Monday, July 22. For more information, go to the diocese website at www.bismarckdiocese.com.