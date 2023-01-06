MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In Minot, police officers gathered to remember Master Officer Patrick Blanchard.

Officer Blanchard’s funeral happened on Friday as police and deputies showed up for the ceremony and the procession.

Minot police supervisors say the night of December 28, Blanchard was found in his car near Towner.

It appears he took his own life.

On Friday, Blanchard’s casket was escorted by his fellow officers.

Officer Blanchard, joined the Minot Police Department in July 2017 and is survived by his two children.

Minot police say the incident is still under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota BCI.