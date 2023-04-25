DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — During the late evening hours of Friday, April 21, Jason Wallace, a sergeant with the Dickinson Police Department, passed away at his home. Now, the department has finalized his funeral services.

The service will be held on Friday, April 28, and begin at 1:30 p.m., where a first responder vehicle procession will travel from the Dickinson Public Safety Center down State Avenue to West Villard, and then turn east toward Ladbury’s Funeral Home. The public is asked to line the parade route in order to show support for Sgt. Wallace and his family.

The actual funeral service will commence at 2:00 p.m., and also be live-streamed on the Dickinson PD’s website. A statement from the department thanks all those who showed their support to the Wallace family, and reads as follows:

We greatly appreciate all of the love, kindness, and support you have all given our law enforcement family these past several days. From the baked goods, the smiles, and the assurance from a community that cares, we do feel the love.

We would like to especially thank the Deputies of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office North Dakota and Troopers of the North Dakota Highway Patrol for their assistance in covering calls within the city these past few days and again during our day of mourning on Friday. Your willingness to help us out is greatly appreciated by us all.

To learn more, or to watch the live stream on the 28th, visit this page.