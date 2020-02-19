‘Fur babies’ are family; pet care market expands

High spending on pets in North America has helped the pet care market expand. This is due to a large number of people who consider pets such as dogs and cats as a part of their family.

The pet as a family member and the whole “fur baby” mindset adopted by many of today’s pet owners means a majority are willing to use more of their money on their pets for products and services that are above and beyond normal food and veterinary care.

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau stats, half of the American households have pets.

In fact, the pet care industry has grown 60 percent since 2007, and the number of people employed in the pet care industry jumped 111 percent from 2007 to 2017. It went from 53,000 paid employees to 111,000.





Pet services like grooming businesses are now catering to owners who expect high-end treatments and other frills. Enter the luxury pet spa and the spoiled, pampered pet. Pet care professionals are looking to capitalize on these shifts in mindset because they see that business is booming.

It’s a pet’s world now—we just live in it!