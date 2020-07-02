Live Now
‘Fur-ever Home Realtor’ in Bismarck gives back to pet rescues

A Bismarck woman who calls herself a “FUR-ever home” realtor is helping people find their home while helping local pet rescues at the same time.

Fran Knoll has been in the realty business for 24 years. She says she’s always had a soft spot for animals, so she combined her passions. For every house she closes a deal on, she’s been donating a portion of her proceeds to help support places like Kitty City in Mandan. She says there’s a good reason to donate.

“In the end, everyone deserves the comfort of a home. These rescues need community support and donations to keep going,” said Knoll.

Knoll says there are so many outlets for rescues and some of those animals have limited time, so she says adoption is the way to go when it’s time for a new pet.

For information on how you can help Kitty City go here.

