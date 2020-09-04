FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Asia The Kitten

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Asia the kitten. Asia has a displaced fracture and is going through therapy. She is not ready to be adopted yet but might be ready for her forever home in few weeks.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting a Meet & Greet event on Saturday September, 12. The adoption event will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at Gateway Mall.

Mcquades and Liebig Trucking are holding a bowling fundraiser for both Furry Friends and Kitty City. The fundraiser will be on Saturday Sept 26 at Midway Lanes in Mandan.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

