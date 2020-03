This week’s Furry Friday segment features Romeo, a dog that looking for a new home.

On Saturday, March 7th, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will be holding a microchipping clinic at Anco Cleaning in Mandan from 2 to 4 pm.

They are also holding a Spay-ghetti and No Balls event on Friday, March 13th at Mandan Eagles.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue