FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Solomon The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Solomon the dog. Solomon was rescued by the organization from a small town between North Dakota and South Dakota. He had medical issues including broken hip, porcupine quills, and hair loss. The organization nursed him back to health. He is ready to be adopted.

Julie Schirado says Solomon is a gentle giant. He doesn’t make a lot of noise, he likes to cuddle, and she says he’s a wonderful dog.

The organization is hosting a couple of events. On Saturday, October 10th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a Meet and Greet event at the Gateway Mall to meet some furry friends ready to de adopted.

On Tuesday, October 13th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be a Microchip Clinic at Kupper Subaru in Mandan. It costs $35 per animal and no appointment is necessary.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

